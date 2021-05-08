india

'Dedicatedly Rendering their Services': Haryana CM Announces Vaccination Drive for All Media Personnel
1-MIN READ

'Dedicatedly Rendering their Services': Haryana CM Announces Vaccination Drive for All Media Personnel

File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The chief minister said that during this massive vaccination drive the Covid-19 vaccines would be administered to every media person.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Saturday announced the launch of a vaccination drive for all media personnel in the state, noting that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the well-being of every journalist who is “dedicatedly rendering their services" in this hour of crisis.

The chief minister, while presiding over a review meeting with top officials regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state, said that during this massive vaccination drive the COVID19 vaccines would be administered to every media person, an official statement said.

“Every journalist will be given priority during the vaccination drive and preparations for vaccination administration would be made at media centres in all districts," Khattar was quoted as saying in the statement.

May 08, 2021, 23:13 IST