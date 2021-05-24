Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Turn into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by Wednesday

A deep depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ and is likely to turn “severe” in the next 24 hours before it crosses Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Cyclone Yaas will turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm" as it reaches the northwest Bay of Bengal near the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Monday.

The ‘Yaas’ has moved north-westwards during the past six hours, and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST on Monday over the east-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.4°N and longitude 89.6°E, about 620 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 530 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 630 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 620 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal). It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by Wednesday early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon on May 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Learning from the Amphan’s experience a year ago, Kolkata is gearing up for Cyclone Yaas. The police administration has already begun preparations. Police have even been told to look into whether the local grocery store has sufficient items in stock for several days. So that in case of huge damage due to cyclone, there is no problem during the lockdown. Work has also started to store vegetables and rice in different local police stations.

According to administrative sources, a total of four boats have been kept for the city of Kolkata. So that people trapped in water can be rescued if necessary. Two of these boats are being kept for Alipore. One is being kept for North Kolkata. The fourth is for South Kolkata.

Civil defence is also being prepared. Around 300 civic volunteers are being prepared for the rescue operation. And eight quick response teams of the Kolkata Police (those who can reach the area quickly in case of an incident) are being prepared to deal with the damage after the cyclone. If necessary, the number of the team may be increased to nine. A ‘Unified Command Center’ has been set up in Lalbazar. At least two police ambulances (karma) are being set up in each division in the Kolkata police area.

In addition, two more ambulances are being deployed in each division. When the trees fall in the storm, 22 teams are being kept to cut them and clean the road. Each team has five people. So, there are 110 workers in Kolkata to cut the trees. An adequate police force is being deployed in all the 16 boroughs of Kolkata Municipality for communication. There will also a police officer at the CESC to deal with power outages.

The State government has declared a ‘Red Alert’ in all the coastal areas of Digha, Sankarpur in East Midnapore, Frazerganj, Kakdwip and Sagar in South 24 Parganas. There has been an extensive public announcement made by the local administration warning people of the impending danger of the storm. As the river barrier has been damaged in some areas of Canning, Kakdwip, Sundarban and Sagar, the government officials making every possible effort to repair the embankment. The PHE department is installing portable water purifying machines that can purify water from the ponds. This is being done to mitigate the scarcity of drinking water after the storm is over. Additionally, 11 Mi-17 V5s, two Chetaks, three Cheetahs, two Dhruvs and seven Mi-17 helicopters are also on alert for any eventuality. So far, the IAF airlifted 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 70 tonnes of cargo from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 aircraft.

The West Bengal government on Sunday announced relaxations for the agriculture sector amid a strict Covid-induced lockdown in the State. The sector has been directed to ensure all Covid-appropriate norms are followed during its operations.

The West Bengal administration announced the following exemptions:

- All activities relating to agricultural, horticulture and floriculture including transport, storage and sale of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and agri-machines/equipment shall be allowed.

- Rural development works including emergency flood control and pre-monsoon essential works shall be allowed.

- Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols must be followed at all times.

- Management bodies, owners, supervisors of the above-mentioned workplaces shall be responsible for compliance with stated directives and Covid-appropriate norms.

