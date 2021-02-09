Actor Deep Sidhu Arrested For Instigating Red Fort Violence During Farmers' Stir On Republic Day

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been arrested by the the special cell of the Delhi police on Tuesday on charges of instigating violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Reports suggest he was arrested from Punjab's Zikarpur.

Several teams of the Delhi police's crime branch have been searching for Sidhu after several farmers accused him of playing a role in the violence at the Red Fort on January 26. Since then, Sidhu has been uploading videos on Facebook.

DCP special cell has said that Deep Sidhu would make videos and send it to a friend in California, who would then upload it to Facebook.

The police said that he did this so that the police could not trace his current IP address.

A day after the violence on Republic Day, Sidhu had uploaded a Facebook video saying the incident should not be given any communal colour nor the protesters dubbed as fundamentalists or hardliners.

The Delhi police had also announced a monetary reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Sidhu, who has been named as an accused in the violence that unfolded after farmers took out a tractor rally on Republic Day.

During a speech at Singhu border ahead of Republic Day, Sidhu had reportedly said, "“Our leadership is under pressure. We shouldn’t put more pressure on them. But we can ask them to take a decision that is acceptable to all. They should come on the stage. If they don’t come, then we will take a decision. You all should decide who should take the decision in that case."

On January 26, a section of the farmers deviated from the designated rally route in Delhi and resulted in clashes with the police. Some of them ended up at the Red Fort, climbing its ramparts.