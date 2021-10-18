'Deepavali isn’t Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, BJP's Tejasvi Surya Slams Fabindia for ‘Deliberate Misadventures’

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Monday objected to clothing brand Fabindia’s ad campaign, referring to Diwali as ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, saying that it’s “deliberate misadventures". In a tweet, Surya said that Fabindia “must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures".

“Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out," Surya, the national president of BJP Yuva Morcha, said in a tweet.

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz.This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

The company, in a tweet on October 9, had depicted some male and female models in sarees and kurta pyjamas. “As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture," the accompanying tweet had said.

Fabindia has now deleted its original tweet.

Chairman of Manipal Global Education Mohandas Pai also slammed the brand for its choice of words. “Use of Alien terms for a Hindu festival is a deliberate attempt to take away our heritage and subvert it! You can use any brand name you want post Diwali but at this time, linking it to Diwali shows a perverted mindset!" he wrote in the tweet.

Maan you do not get it! Use of Alien terms for a Hindu festival is a deliberate attempt to take away our heritage and subvert it! You can use any brand name you want post Diwali but at this time,linking it to Diwali shows a perverted mindset! @sankrant https://t.co/N1HRNPjHIc— Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) October 18, 2021

Quoting Surya’s tweet, Pai wrote: “Yes very true, @FabindiaNews is doing this deliberately and consumers must protest this misuse like they did for others."

