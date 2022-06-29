Against the backdrop of the horrific murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday called for an examination of the madarsa curriculum in the country.

The former union minister said that the deeper disease is being ignored despite the symptoms being visible.

“We worry when symptoms come but refuse to notice the deeper disease. Children are being taught in madarsas that punishment for blasphemy is beheading. It’s being taught as the law of God,” he told the media. “What’s being taught there should be examined.”

The gruesome murder in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city of a tailor by two men who slit the victim’s throat and later posted a video on social media where they claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet Muhammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has triggered nationwide revulsion.

The Centre, meanwhile, is treating the murder as an act of terror and on Wednesday ordered the National Investigation Agency to take over the probe into the killing of Kanhaiya Lal.

The government had on Tuesday night rushed a team of NIA to Udaipur as initial information suggested that the assailants may have had links with the ISIS, officials said.

