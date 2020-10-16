Fake Job Cards With Actors' Pics Issued Under MGNREGS in MP, Eligible Beneficiaries Deprived of Payments

In an evidence of gross corruption in allocation of money to labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Madhya Pradesh, widespread anomalies have been reported in preparation of job cards.

Over a dozen fake job cards were detected in Piparkhedanaka gram panchayat under Jhiranya block in Khargone, where pictures of Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Jaqueline Fernandez and several models were pasted on the cards of the beneficiaries. It was found that payments were released to non-eligible persons while the eligible ones were deprived of due payments.

In one of the cases, Deepika Padukone’s picture was used in a job card issued in the name of Sonu Shantilal, a man belonging to a scheduled tribe.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Janpad Panchayat, Gaurav Bainal, after detection of the fraud, has ordered a probe into the matter. The officer said that it has also come to the fore that the amount has been withdrawn from accounts of these beneficiaries in the last few weeks.

The matter was exposed when some of the labourers, who worked under MGNREGS, did not get paid and checked details on the portal of MGNREGS and were shocked to know that their job cards were listed under someone else’s name and pictures of Bollywood actresses were pasted on cards of male workers too.

Some, who searched details on the portal, were surprised to know that their job cards were prepared even when they had never applied for it.

Fake job cards have remained a long standing problem of the MGNREG scheme, that has been implemented in Madhya Pradesh for years to offer job opportunities in rural areas. This year, jobs under the MGNREGS had played pivotal role in helping out migrant labourers distressed due to lockdown issues.