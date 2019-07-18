Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to be First Guests on New season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal

The ‘90s celebrity chat-show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, was reserved for the veteran actress and show host Simi Garewal. Hosting a number of distinguished personalities from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment, the chat-show was one of the most viewed shows on the television.

Now, after almost 15 years since its last season was aired, Simi is all set to return with her popular show. And what’s better than hosting the show’s first season with newlyweds and B’wood biggies Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

In a statement to Mid-Day, Simi confirmed about her first guests. She said, “I have never revealed names till I’ve shot the episode. But I’ll reveal this — Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together for Rendezvous.” With this, the show will mark the first appearance together post their marriage for both Deepika and Ranveer.

Talking about the show’s format, Simi revealed that there will be no changes in the format of the show’s upcoming season. Simi refused to include “gossip and games” in her show’s format as Rendezvous is about ‘getting to know the person.’

Simi began her show Rendezvous back in 1997. Spanning over five seasons, the show had Simi host various personalities and indulge them in an in-depth conversation, addressing controversies and revealing lesser-known facts about their lives. The show has earlier hosted Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the Bachchan family, Saif Ali Khan and his then wife Amrita Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, the late Jayalalithaa, Ratan Tata, Anil Ambani and Benazir Bhutto, among others.

