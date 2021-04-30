'Deeply Appreciate Gift': India Expresses Gratitude After Receiving First Consignment of US Covid Aid

India on Friday expressed its gratitude towards the US upon receiving their first consignment of Covid-19 aid.

Upon receiving the first consignment of 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators and other medical supplies, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to thank the US and said that the healthcare partnership between the two nations can help tackle the global pandemic effectively. He said, “A strategic partnership of global significance! Our healthcare partnership can help effectively tackle the global pandemic. Deeply appreciate the gift of 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators and other medical supplies from the U.S.A.,"

The supplies from the US in the first emergency relief shipment comprised over 400 oxygen cylinders and regulators donated by California, 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, and 100,000 N95 masks provided by USAID.

The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/OpHn8ZMXrJ— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 30, 2021

Additional flights carrying the remaining assistance, including oxygen generators and concentrators, are scheduled to depart in the upcoming days, the white house said.

The assistance from the US came after its president interacted with PM Modi and promised to help India tide over the crisis.

Earlier the US after facing backlash had lifted the embargo on the export of raw material needed by the Serum Institute of India to produce Covid-19 vaccine Covishield.

“If we are to make progress against this current surge of cases in India, it can’t be something that the Indian government tackles alone, it can’t be something that the United States government tackles alone,” the US State Department spokesperson asserted.

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla on Thursday stated that more medical aid from over 40 countries, mostly oxygen-related equipment and critical medicines can be expected to strengthen India’s response to the ongoing Covid surge.

