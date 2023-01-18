Deeply Grieved to Learn About Demise of Gambian VP: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he was grieved to learn about the passing away of Gambian Vice President Badara A Joof, who was undergoing treatment in India.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of Vice President of the Gambia Badara A. Joof, who was undergoing treatment in India," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs will render all necessary assistance to the Gambian authorities.

Read all the Latest India News here