Deeply Grieved to Learn About Demise of Gambian VP: EAM Jaishankar
1-MIN READ

Deeply Grieved to Learn About Demise of Gambian VP: EAM Jaishankar

PTI

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 21:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Jaishankar, Union foreign minister, in several forums has highlighted how UN and UNSC are failing to solve problems facing the wider world (Image: Reuters)

He said the Ministry of External Affairs will render all necessary assistance to the Gambian authorities

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he was grieved to learn about the passing away of Gambian Vice President Badara A Joof, who was undergoing treatment in India.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of Vice President of the Gambia Badara A. Joof, who was undergoing treatment in India," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs will render all necessary assistance to the Gambian authorities.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 18, 2023, 21:07 IST
last updated:January 18, 2023, 21:07 IST
