'Deeply Saddened': Congress Offers Condolences Over Arun Jaitley's Death

New Delhi: The Congress said it was deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died at AIIMS on Saturday.

We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/7Tk5pf9edw — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened to know of untimely demise of former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Sh Arun Jaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9. He breathed his last at 12.07 pm.

