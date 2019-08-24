Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Deeply Saddened': Congress Offers Condolences Over Arun Jaitley's Death

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he was deeply saddened to know of untimely demise of former Union minister and senior BJP leader. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Jaitley's family members.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
File photo of Arun Jaitley
New Delhi: The Congress said it was deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died at AIIMS on Saturday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened to know of untimely demise of former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Sh Arun Jaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9. He breathed his last at 12.07 pm.

