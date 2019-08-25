Take the pledge to vote

Deeply Troubled by Arrest of 2,000 Kashmiris, Says Indian-American Congresswoman Amid Tensions

Congressman Adam Schiff said that fundamental human rights like free speech and access to information must be protected.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Deeply Troubled by Arrest of 2,000 Kashmiris, Says Indian-American Congresswoman Amid Tensions
File Photo of Pramila Jayapal (Credit: Reuters)
Washington: The Indian-American lawmaker in the US House of Representatives, Pramila Jayapal, has said she was "troubled" over reports of arrests in Jammu and Kashmir after India revoked the Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the state.

"Deeply troubled by reports of Indian Govt's arrests of 2,000 in Kashmir...," Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said on Saturday.

The Democratic Congresswoman from Washington State, Jayapal is the first-ever and the only Indian-American to be elected to the US House of Representatives.

"Democracy requires transparency, due process and freedom of assembly and speech. These are absolutely essential, even in the most complex of situations," said Jayapal, who is considered as champion on human rights issues in the Congress. She also shared a New York Times news report on her Twitter account.

Congressman Adam Schiff said that fundamental human rights like free speech and access to information must be protected.

A day earlier, Congressman Peter King met Indian Consul General in New York to discuss "India-Pakistan dispute" over Kashmir.

"Met with Consul General of India to discuss India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir. Told him I understood India's action & had concerns over Islamist elements in Pakistan & Kashmir. But b/c of

sensitivity & both countries being nuclear powers urged need to seek a diplomatic solution," King wrote.

"Very concerned about the situation in Kashmir, particularly the ongoing communications blackout," said Congressman Don Beyer.

Security was stepped up in the Valley at vital installations and mobile and internet services were suspended after the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5.

On Saturday, restrictions were lifted from most of Kashmir and situation has been improving gradually.

