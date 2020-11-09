Deepotsav 2020: Quizzes, Trivia on Life of Lord Ram as UP Govt Pushes for Digital Celebrations in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for the Deepotsav celebrations, the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the commencement of the Ram temple construction. Started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017, the grand Diwali celebrations this year includes digital push by the UP Tourism Department to promote the event.

The celebrations will be held for three days will start at 3 pm on November 13. For this, the state tourism department has launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #Deepotsav2020.

The 'Deepotsav-2020' is scheduled to be held in Ayodhya from 12th November to 16th November 2020. For this, UP Tourism has launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #Deepotsav2020. The campaign includes a lucky draw to increase the participation of people. Quizzes on the life of Lord Ram will be held for the general public, and attractive rewards will be offered to those social media users who win the trivia. The campaign also aims to shed light on the history behind the Deepotsav celebration.

The campaign also urges social media users to post their selfies on social media by lighting a lamp with the hashtag to be featured by the UP government. The social media campaign began on November 4 and will continue till November 13.

Speaking to News18, Joint Director of UP Tourism Department, Avinash Chandra Mishra said, “As per the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav will be celebrated under the strict guidelines related to COVID-19 . CM Yogi has also given orders to decorate Ayodhya grandly to celebrate Deepotsav.”