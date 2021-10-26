UP Tourism Dept Starts Online Quiz Competition in Run-up to Deepotsav 2021 in Ayodhya

In the run-up to a grand Deepotsav 2021 programme in Ayodhya ahead of Diwali this year, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has started an online quiz competition based on Ramayana. The main aim of the department behind this competition is to promote awareness regarding Ramayana on the national and international levels.

People from all over the world can participate in this competition and will be run on the department’s Twitter handle @uptourismgov on social media platforms from October 26 and will close on November 4 at 6 pm. A total of 10 participants will be declared winners at the end of the competition and will be given a gift hamper.

To participate in the competition, a question is being put on social media every day for the participants, which is based on Ramayana and questions related to the life of Lord Shri Ram. The participants have to answer it within six hours of the question. Further, a participant can answer any question only once and the participant can answer the questions by also sending an email to competitionupt@gmail.com.

This year around 900 folk artists from different States will showcase their art in the Deepotsav. Ramlila of Aishbagh, Kalbelia of Jaipur, Bean Jogi of Haryana, Chhau of Jharkhand, Gujari dance of Noida will be the centre of attraction in the programme to be held in Ayodhya.

Apart from this, Ramayan Conclave and Ramayan Shilp Bazar will start in Ayodhya from November 1, also cultural programmes will be held during the evening time on from November 1. This time more than 12,000 volunteers will participate in lighting more than 7.5 lakh earthen lamps in Deepotsav.

It is expected that Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy will participate in this year’s Deepotsav along with ambassadors from Kenya and Vietnam.

The Tourism Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Neelkanth Tiwari said, “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it has been resolved to celebrate Deepotsav 2021 on a large scale. In this sequence, through social media, people are made aware of the adoption of the ideal of Lord Ram. On this occasion, preparations are being made to make a world record by lighting a record number of lamps. This time a new world record will be set by lighting about 7.50 lakh lamps in Deepotsav.”

The minister also informed that in an attempt to boost tourism, mythological and ancient sites including Saryu temple, Sheshavatar temple, Nageshwarnath temple near Ram ki Paidi are also being revamped to restore its antiquity.

