'Defeat BJP to Get Concession': Power Company Website's Bizarre Reply to Consumer's Complaint on Hefty Bills

If you wish to have concessional electricity bills, then defeat the BJP and bring in the Congress party, this bizarre statement was not by any political leader, but came as a response to an electricity consumer on the website of power distribution company after he lodged a complaint regarding sky high electricity bill with the company.

The online message was received by an electricity consumer, Harish Jadhav filed an online complaint with the power distributor company after he was handed a monthly electricity bill of Rs 30,000 in Agar Malwa district, where bypolls are due after the demise of MLA Manohar Untwal.

Later when Jadhav went back to the website to check the status of his complaint, he got a bizarre reply on the official website. “Agar bill me chhoot pana hai, BJP ko hatana hai aur Congress ko laana hai, 100 me Rs 100 ka aana hai (If you want concession in bills, remove BJP, bring back Congress and get Rs 100 per 100 unit bills,” the website responded.

When brought to their attention, the power distribution company officials have ordered a probe into the matter.

The companies have offered online facility of raising complaints in Madhya Pradesh where consumers could check into the company’s response after raising a complaint.

An officer speaking to News18, admitted the message was bizarre to begin with and accepted that the website belonged to the power distribution company but said the portal access remains with many people so it might be a mischievous act by anyone.

"We have informed the senior officials in headquarters," the officer at Agar Malwa said.

To add, power consumers have frequently complained in recent past about getting hefty electricity bills despite regular consumption. Under Indira Grih Jyoti scheme, launched by then Chief Minister Kamal Nath, power consumers were handed electricity bills at Re1 per unit upto 150 units of consumption.

(Inputs from Rajnish Sethi)