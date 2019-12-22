Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Defective Soda Machine Kills Two McDonald's Workers in Peru , Prompts Chain to Close 29 Stores

Carlos Campos, 19, and Alexandra Porrasa, 18, were electrocuted because of the defective machine on December 15 as they cleaned the fast-food restaurant in Lima's Pueblo Libre district.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Defective Soda Machine Kills Two McDonald's Workers in Peru , Prompts Chain to Close 29 Stores
Image for Representation.

Lima: A defective soda vending machine was responsible for the deaths of two McDonald's cleaners in Peru, the general manager for the Lima franchise told a local news station. Carlos Campos, 19, and Alexandra Porrasa, 18, died late on December 15 as they cleaned the fast-food restaurant in Lima's Pueblo Libre district.

Police had said Monday the two were electrocuted. Since the deaths, the chain has closed its 29 stores throughout the country, while the police and the prosecution investigate.

"Twenty-four hours before (the accident) it was already known that the machine had problems (...)," Jose Carlos Andrade, the general director of Arcos Dorados, the owner of the McDonald's franchise in Peru, told television channel N on Saturday.

"This has hit us all very hard and we are working hard to review all our processes, all our protocols, to ensure such a thing does not happen again," he told the local station.

The company confirmed the soda machine would not be used in future.

The deaths prompted Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra to announce a bill to strengthen job security, as demonstrators rallied peacefully Saturday against labour abuses for the second time in a week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram