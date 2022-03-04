Defence Expo 2022 Postponed With a Week To Go, MoD Cites 'Logistical Problems With Participants'

The Defence Expo 2022 which was to be held in Gandhinagar from March 10 to March 14 has been postponed due to “logistical problems experienced by participants”, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said the new dates for the Defence Expo would be communicated soon.

Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the #DefExpo2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th is postponed. The new dates will be communicated in due course.— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) March 4, 2022

Around 70 countries were expected to participate in the mega defence event, which is aimed at building upon the vision to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector and $5 billion defence exports target by 2024. The theme of the Defence Expo 2022 was ‘India - The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’.

Till February 22, 930 exhibitors had registered for the event, reports said.

The Def Expo 2022 was to be held as a hybrid exhibition, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms. The exhibition was being planned in a three-venue format — exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Centre (HEC); events and seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC); and live demonstration for the public on the Sabarmati riverfront.

