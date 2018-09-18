GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Defence Min Approves Procurement of Military Equipment Worth Rs 9,100 Crore

The Defence Acquisition Council also approved the design and development of test equipment for guided weapons systems for T90 tanks.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma tanks (front) can be seen during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Defence Ministry Tuesday accorded approval for procurement of military equipment and weapons worth Rs 9,100 crore, officials said.

The procurement will include two regiments of Aakash missile systems, they said.

The acquisition proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the Defence Ministry's highest decision making body on procurement.

The DAC also approved the design and development of test equipment for guided weapons systems for T90 tanks.
