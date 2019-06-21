Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Homage to Air-warriors Killed in AN-32 Crash
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also met families of the deceased personnel at the Palam Technical Area in Delhi.
Rajnath Singh pays tributes to those who lost their lives in the AN-32 crash.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday paid homage to all 13 air-warriors who lost their lives in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh early this month.
Mortal remains of some of the deceased were also brought to Delhi, from where they would be sent to their hometown. Singh also met families of the deceased personnel here at the Palam Technical Area.
"Met with the families and friends of the deceased Air-warriors of An32 and shared my grief and heartfelt condolences with them. My thoughts and prayers are with them. May God give them strength to bear this monumental loss," he tweeted.
Met with the families and friends of the deceased Air-warriors of An32 and shared my grief and heartfelt condolences with them. My thoughts and prayers are with them. May God give them strength to bear this monumental loss. pic.twitter.com/YcqmUrNNBz— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2019
The Russian-made aircraft crashed on June 3 in Arunachal Pradesh. The IAF traced the aircraft on June 11, but could not retrieve the bodies due to bad weather and hostile terrain.
The bodies were finally recovered and brought to the Johrat Air base on Thursday.
Also Watch
-
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
- International Yoga Day 2019 : Meet Celebrity Yoga Gurus Who Have Taught Many in Bollywood
- Here's How Indian TikTok Users are Celebrating International Yoga Day 2019
- India's 'Rubber Boy' Ujjawal Vishwakarma Makes Extreme Yoga Look So Easy
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s