1-min read

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils Mobile Lab That Will Enhance Fight Against Covid-19

The Mobile Viral Research Lab is the combination of a Biosafety Level 3 lab and a BSL 2 lab essential to carry out its activities.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:April 23, 2020, 9:52 PM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh and other state and union ministers at the inaugural video conference of the Mobile lab on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) on Thursday opened up a Mobile virology research laboratory to speed up Covid-19 tests.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated via video link the Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (MVRDL) developed by DRDO in association with ESIC Hospital.

The Mobile Viral Research Lab is the combination of a Biosafety Level 3 lab and a BSL 2 lab essential to carry out its activities.

The lab is built as per World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) biosafety standards to meet international guidelines. The system has built-in electrical controls, LAN, telephone cabling, and CCTVs, a statement said.

Speaking on this occasion, the Union minister said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several timely decisions that has helped slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The minister appreciated the setting up of this Bio-Safety Level 2 and Level 3 lab in a record time of 15 days which usually takes about six months.

The new laboratory can process 1,000-2000 samples in a day and can be can be positioned anywhere in the country as per requirement, the statement added.

The Mobile Viral Research Lab is built as per WHO and ICMR Bio-safety standards to meet international guidelines.

The Mobile Lab will be helpful to carry out diagnosis of COVID-19 and also virus culturing for drug screening, Convalescent plasma derived therapy, comprehensive immune profiling of COVID-19 patients towards vaccine development early clinical trials specific to Indian population.

Mentioning the contribution of the Armed Forces in Covid-19, the minister told, “They are contributing in many ways- setting up of quarantine centers, providing healthcare facilities, evacuating Indian Nationals from other countries and these efforts will continue.”

The online inauguration was also attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Telangana's Minister for IT - KT Rama Rao, Telangana's Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy.

(With inputs from PTI)

