Defence Minister Sitharaman Visits Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt
The minister requested the Swami to pray on her behalf to Lord Krishna for the welfare of the country and return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.
Sitharaman said she had a close bond with the Sri Krishna mutt and Sri Mookambika temple at Kollur for the last several years.
Mangaluru: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday morning visited the Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi and offered prayers to the presiding deity of the temple.
She was accompanied by BJP candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat Shobha Karandlaje, Udupi
MLA K Raghupati Bhat and other party leaders. Palimaru mutt chief Paryaya Swami Vidyadeesha Teertha,
handed over the 'prasadam' to her.
The minister is scheduled to take part in a meeting of fishermen at Manipal and BJP workers' convention at the party office later in the day.
She will also accompany Shobha Karandlaje during the filing of her nomination papers.
