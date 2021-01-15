News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Defence Minister Unveils India's First Indigenously Developed Driverless Metro Car in Bengaluru
1-MIN READ

Defence Minister Unveils India's First Indigenously Developed Driverless Metro Car in Bengaluru

Rajnath Singh at BEML manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. (Image: Twitter/ @rajnathsingh)

The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proud of the good work the team of engineers and technicians are doing at BEML.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday unveiled the country's first indigenously developed Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here. The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proud of the good work the team of engineers and technicians are doing at BEML.

"They are the real warriors of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', taking India ahead," he tweeted.


