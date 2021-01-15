News18» News»India»Defence Minister Unveils India's First Indigenously Developed Driverless Metro Car in Bengaluru
Defence Minister Unveils India's First Indigenously Developed Driverless Metro Car in Bengaluru
Rajnath Singh at BEML manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. (Image: Twitter/ @rajnathsingh)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday unveiled the country's first indigenously developed Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here. The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proud of the good work the team of engineers and technicians are doing at BEML.
"They are the real warriors of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', taking India ahead," he tweeted.