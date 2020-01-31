Defence Ministers from Around 40 Countries to Attend DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Lucknow: Defence Expo 2020, which starts on February 5 in Lucknow, will be attended by the defence ministers from across the world. Leaders of around 40 countries, including Czech Republic, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, South Korea among others, have already confirmed their participation, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said.

It will probably be for the first time that an India-Africa Defence Conclave will be held during Defence Expo, he added.

The number of companies that registered themselves for participating in the DefExpo 2020 has increased to 1,000 from 702 in the last edition that was held in Chennai. There was also a 96 percent jump in the booked space by exhibitors in DefExpo 2020 to over 53,000 square meters, compared to around 27,000 during the last edition.

Apart from this, live demonstrations of the services, DPSUs and industry showing the land, naval, air and internal security systems can be seen during the exhibition, which is to be held in Lucknow from February 5 to 9. There will also be live demonstration at two locations, one of which will be at the exhibition site and the other at the Gomati river front.

Arrangements have been made to hold 19 technical and business seminars, of which 15 will be organised by various industry chambers, including the Confederation of Indian Industries, the PHD Chambers of Commerce and The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India. The topics for these seminars will be largely futuristic and include discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things (IoTs), drones, wired warrior, etc.

Further, arrangements have been made for accommodating around 5,000 students from various technical colleges of the state who will be visiting the DefExpo 2020. Entry will be free for general public on February 8 and 9.

Recently, a mobile app made exclusively for the Defence Exposition 2020 was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which shares all the vital information about the event from traffic advisory to live demo and other activities too look out for during the Defence Expo 2020.

