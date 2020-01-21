Defence Ministry Approves Procurement of Military Hardware Worth Rs 5,100 Crore

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Tuesday approved procurement of military equipment worth over Rs 5,100 crore from indigenous sources and gave a go ahead to construct six conventional submarines for the Navy in India under the ambitious strategic partnership model.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and several top officials.

It was the first meeting of the DAC after appointment of the Chief of the Defence Staff.

"The DAC accorded approval for procurement of equipment worth over Rs 5,100 crore from indigenous sources. These include sophisticated Electronic Warfare Systems for the Army designed by DRDO and manufactured locally by the Indian industry," the defence ministry said.

In another significant decision, the DAC also approved shortlisting of Indian strategic partners (SP) and the potential Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that would collaborate to construct six conventional submarines in India under the strategic partnership model.

Under the model, select private firms are being roped in to build military platforms like submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with OEMs.

