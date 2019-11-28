English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Defence Ministry Approves Procurement of Military Platforms, Weapons Worth Rs 22,800 Crore
The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council(DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
File photo of Rajnath Singh.
New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved procurement of military platforms and weapons worth Rs 22,800 crore, officials said.
It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P 8I for the Indian Navy.
The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council(DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
-
