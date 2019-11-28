Take the pledge to vote

Defence Ministry Approves Procurement of Military Platforms, Weapons Worth Rs 22,800 Crore

The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council(DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PTI

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved procurement of military platforms and weapons worth Rs 22,800 crore, officials said.

It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P 8I for the Indian Navy.

The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council(DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

