Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Defence Ministry Clears Acquisition of Military Hardware Worth Rs 2,000 Crore

The arms procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council, the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Defence Ministry Clears Acquisition of Military Hardware Worth Rs 2,000 Crore
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Friday granted approval for procurement of weapons and military 'platforms' worth around Rs 2,000 crore for the armed forces, officials said.

The arms procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council, the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

"The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded approval for capital procurement for the services amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crore," a defence ministry spokesperson said.

He said the DAC also gave approval for indigenous development and production of ammunition for T72 and T90 tanks to enhance the Army's fire power.

"Maintaining focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, the DAC accorded approval for indigenous development and production of the main gun 125mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding-Sabot (APFSDS) ammunition for T-72/T-90 tanks by the Indian Industry," the official said.

He said the DAC also approved procurement of DRDO-developed and industry manufactured mechanical mine layer to improve automated mine laying capability of the Indian Army.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram