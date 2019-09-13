Defence Ministry Clears Acquisition of Military Hardware Worth Rs 2,000 Crore
The arms procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council, the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Friday granted approval for procurement of weapons and military 'platforms' worth around Rs 2,000 crore for the armed forces, officials said.
The arms procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council, the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.
"The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded approval for capital procurement for the services amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crore," a defence ministry spokesperson said.
He said the DAC also gave approval for indigenous development and production of ammunition for T72 and T90 tanks to enhance the Army's fire power.
"Maintaining focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, the DAC accorded approval for indigenous development and production of the main gun 125mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding-Sabot (APFSDS) ammunition for T-72/T-90 tanks by the Indian Industry," the official said.
He said the DAC also approved procurement of DRDO-developed and industry manufactured mechanical mine layer to improve automated mine laying capability of the Indian Army.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshay Khanna Shines in the Business of Law and Justice
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws