English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Defence Ministry Clears Rs 40,000 Crore Project to Construct 6 Submarines
The project will be implemented under the strategic partnership model which provides for roping in private firm to build select military platforms in India in partnership with foreign defence manufacturers.
Representative Image
New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved indigenous construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 40,000 crore, officials said.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council, the defence ministry's highest decision making body on procurement, they said.
The project will be implemented under the strategic partnership model which provides for roping in private firm to build select military platforms in India in partnership with foreign defence manufacturers, the officials said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council, the defence ministry's highest decision making body on procurement, they said.
The project will be implemented under the strategic partnership model which provides for roping in private firm to build select military platforms in India in partnership with foreign defence manufacturers, the officials said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera, Could be Priced in India at Rs 9,999: Here Are The Details
- Priyanka Chopra: It Shocks Me How Nick Has Not Been Corrupted and is So Family-Driven
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- This Woman Turned A Dying 110-Year Old Tree Into A 'Little Free Library'
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results