Defence Ministry Orders AFMS to Recruit 400 Retired Medical Officers of AMC, SSC

: The Defence Ministry said on Sunday it has issued an order to the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to recruit 400 retired medical officers of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) and the Short Service Commission (SSC) on a contract basis for maximum 11 months. India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

The Defence Ministry's statement noted: "Under the 'Tour of Duty' scheme, 400 ex-AMC/SSC medical officers, released between 2017 and 2021, are expected to be recruited on contract basis for a maximum period of 11 months." These medical officers will be paid a fixed monthly lump sum amount, which will be calculated by deducting the basic pension from the salary drawn at the time of retirement, it said. If there is any additional pay for specialists, it will be given on top of this lump sum amount, it added.

"The amount would remain unchanged for the term of the contract and no other allowances would be paid. The medical officers to be recruited are required to be medically fit as per civilian standards," it mentioned. The AFMS has already deployed additional doctors, including specialists, super specialists and paramedics, at various hospitals, to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SSC doctors of the AFMS have also been granted extension till December 31, which has augmented the strength by 238 more doctors. India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

