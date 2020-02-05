Defence Sector Key to Boosting Economy, Says Rajnath Singh Ahead of Defence Expo in Lucknow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow on Wednesday.
File image of Rajnath Singh gesturing before a test flight in a Rafale jet fighter at the Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac, France. (Image: AP)
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the country's five-day biennial mega defence exhibition “DefExpo2020” in Lucknow on Wednesday. Over a thousand national and international defence firms will participate in the DefExpo, which is being held February 5-9.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall preside over the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2020,” a government statement said, adding the event will cover the entire spectrum of the country's aerospace, defence and security interests.
After the inaugural ceremony of the Expo, Modi will visit the India and UP pavilions. A live demonstration of Indian defence is also scheduled for the event. “The India pavilion will exclusively showcase the strong partnership between the public and private sector, including small and medium enterprises,” the statement said.
On Tuesday, during the curtain raiser of DefExpo organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Defence Minister and BJP MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh said that it is the defence sector that will play an important role in boosting the economy of the country. “Even after the slowdown, India is a top growing country and it will be top three economies of the world by the end of the decade.
"The defence sector is going to play a vital role in boosting the economy of our country,” he said, adding that it was high time India should become self reliant on its defence requirements.
“The Defence Expo will not just strengthen our relations with nations like USA, Russia and Korea but also it will attract investment to Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Viral Love: Chinese Girl Gets Married to Mandsaur Boy in MP Amid Coronavirus Scare
- Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding
- Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni Bring to Life Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for Charity, See Pics
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display
- Elderly Couple with Coronavirus Bids Each Other a Goodbye in This Heartbreaking Video