Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Defence Sector to Contribute Towards Govt's Aim to Take Economy to $10 Trillion by 2030, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said defence has been identified as one of the most prominent sectors under the 'Make in India' Initiative.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Defence Sector to Contribute Towards Govt's Aim to Take Economy to $10 Trillion by 2030, Says Rajnath Singh
FIle photo of Union Minister Rajnath Singh.
Loading...

New Delhi: The government's aim is to take the Indian economy to USD 10 trillion by 2030, and defence is one of the sectors that will help contribute towards it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Annual General Meeting, held with the theme 'Make in India: Marching Towards USD 26 billion Defence Industry by 2025', Singh said due to several reasons, the Indian defence industry in the past had not performed to its full potential.

"This has led to the country's dependence on imported arms," he said.

Under the 'Make in India' initiative, several important steps have been taken to change the status quo and to make India not only a major arms manufacturing hub in the world but also a net defence exporter, the defence minister said.

"A country of India's size and global prominence cannot afford to rely on imported arms to conduct its sovereign defence and foreign policy," he added.

Singh said defence has been identified as one of the most prominent sectors under the 'Make in India' Initiative.

"The current size of the Indian economy is around USD 2.7 trillion and our goal is to make it to USD 5 trillion by 2024 and subsequently, to USD 10 trillion by 2030.

"Amongst several sectors of the economy which are set to contribute to this growth, defence has been identified as one of the most prominent sectors under the 'Make in India' initiative," the minister said.

Noting that India has a huge defence industrial base, Singh said it comprises nine giant Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), 41 Ordnance Factories (OFs) and 50 dedicated R&D labs and other establishments under the umbrella of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Besides, there are 70-odd licence-holding companies in the private sector. The DPSUs, OFB and the DRDO together have nearly a 1,70,000-strong dedicated workforce, he said.

"In our envisaged Defence Production Policy, we have clearly spelt out our goal to achieve a turnover of USD 26 billion in aerospace and defence goods and services by 2025, involving an additional investment of nearly USD 10 billion and creating employment for nearly 2-3 million people," Singh said.

The defence minister also listed out steps taken by the government to encourage production in the defence sector by the private players. In this context, he said simplification of industrial licensing process, hiking of the the FDI cap, streamlining of the defence offset policy have been among several such initiatives taken to encourage private players.

"It is also proposed to offer 5,000 components (currently imported) to the industry for development, indigenisation during 2019-2024," Singh said. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram