DefExpo 2022: India Expects Rs 1.5 L Cr Biz, Largest-ever Event Joined by 75 Nations, 1,340 Indian Firms

India expects businesses worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore during DefExpo 2022, defence secretary Ajay Kumar said on Monday as India’s largest-ever defence exhibition kick-started at Gujarat’s Gandhinagar with the participation of as many as 75 countries, 33 ministers from foreign nations, and 1,340 Indian companies.

Carrying the theme Path to Pride, the 12th edition of the defence ministry’s biennial event is being held exclusively for Indian companies. Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), divisions of companies registered in India, and exhibitors having joint ventures with Indian companies will be considered as Indian participants for the event.

Addressing the press at the curtain-raiser event on Monday, Kumar said that the number of agreements to be signed in DefExpo 2022 has doubled from the 11th edition of the exhibition which was held in Lucknow in 2020 and these are expected to translate into businesses worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

As many as 451 agreements—in terms of MoUs and Transfer of Technology agreements—are to be signed during the Bandhan ceremony of the event on October 20.

Kumar said for Gujarat alone, businesses worth Rs 5,500 crore are expected with around 30 agreements likely to be signed by the state with others during the five-day event.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh termed DefExpo 2022 a humble tribute of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to Mahatma Gandhi.

“We are swiftly moving towards becoming the pioneers in design, development and manufacturing at a global level. We are witnessing a transformational journey from being the largest defence importer to a net exporter. This DefExpo will further accelerate the pace of this journey,” Singh said.

Major highlights of DefExpo

The major highlights of the event include the second India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) on October 18 and the Indian Ocean Region plus (IOR+) conclave on October 19. While over 45 countries are expected to participate in the first event, around 40 countries are participating in the latter.

More than 53 African countries have been invited for IADD and 44 for the IOR+ conclave. Several defence ministers from Africa and the IOR+ have confirmed their participation.

There will be live demonstrations of equipment and skill sets of the Armed Forces, DPSUs and industry will be held through the event at Sabarmati riverfront, which will include a Sarang Acrobatic display, search and rescue, combat free fall, and paratrooper activities.

IIT Delhi start-up M/s Botlabs, an iDEX winner, will conduct the biggest-ever drone show on October 19, during which around 1,600 drones will light up the sky.

Another event ‘Invest for Defence’, which is aimed at promoting investment in India’s defence sector by the Indian industry as well foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will be held on October 20 and a range of other seminars covering topics such as exports, financing and investments in defence start-ups and MSMEs, Atmanirbharta in defence research, futuristic autonomous technologies for air dominance, among others.

Participating foreign companies include Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Saab while Indian firms such as Bharat Forge and L&T are participating in the investors’ meet for defence.

Special unveiling of HAL’s HTT-40

The India Pavilion – presented by the Department of Defence Production—will showcase indigenous defence products, start-ups and latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence in defence and present India’s vision for 2047.

A special unveiling of the HTT-40 basic trainer will take place on October 19 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Pavilion.

Aside from that, there will be 10 state pavilions.

The event aims to showcase the growing demands for Indian defence items globally, increase exports, develop bilateral relations with friendly foreign countries and promote Indian defence industries in the global market.

