DefExpo 2022: India Looks to Export BrahMos NG to 10 Countries; Test for Lighter Missile in 2024

After signing a $375 million contract with the Philippines for exporting the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd is looking to export the missile system and its compact next generation version to at least 10 countries, including South Africa and West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt.

Last month, BrahMos Aerospace had set up a pavilion at the Africa Aerospace and the Defence Expo—Africa’s only aerospace and defence expo that combines both a trade exhibition and an air show—in Cape Town.

Officials familiar with the development told News18 in Gandhinagar that after the event, South Africa has shown tremendous interest in the BrahMos missile.

“There will be further talks soon with the country to take this forward,” an official said.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. The supersonic cruise missile has been operationalised in all three defence services.

Officials said work is on to upgrade the range of the existing BrahMos missiles from 290 km to 500 km for land attacks and 400 km for ship attacks. Other upgrades to the missiles being carried out includes electronic counter-counter measures, among other features.

BrahMos NG for IAF, Trials on Land, Sea-Based Targets

At the DefExpo-2022, BrahMos Aerospace is projecting the BrahMos NG—a next-generation smaller, lighter version of the lethal weapon system, which could be deployed on a range of military platforms.

A second official told News18 that qualification tests for the BrahMos-NG, which is at the design and development stage at present, is expected to be held in the first quarter of 2024.

“By 2025, we should be able to start providing the IAF with the new missiles,” the official said.

The aircraft carrying BrahMos missiles are Su-30MKIs and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, which are with the IAF.

The missile would be ready for serial production in about five years and it will be built at the dedicated unit Lucknow as part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor to begin with.

Group Captain MK Srivastava (Retd), GM (air version) BrahMos Aerospace told News18 that first trials will be on land-based targets, which would be followed by sea-based targets.

“There will be a range of trials starting from dummy drop trials to flights before the actual launch trials,” Srivastava said.

The official further said it should take around two-and-a-half years from the time the contract is signed to its first launch.

“Once the approval for funding is received from the government, it will set a momentum for the completion of the project. However, we have already started some work with the reserves available with us, so that the missile can be realised at the earliest. Various studies for the development of the missile are underway on electrical, mechanical and software matching,” he said.

“The range of the missile would be close to 300 km, but since it is in the development phase, it could be 3 km more or less,” he said.

Export for BrahMos NG

“We would be ready to export the BrahMos NG to other countries in the next three to four years after equipping the IAF with it,” the first official quoted above said.

Officials said the letter of intent for acquiring missiles from the service is already in place.

Srivastava said there is a huge potential for the BrahMos NG missiles in comparison to the existing missiles since it is lighter, compact and will fit into smaller aircraft, which are in service in several countries.

He pointed out that several countries have already shown interest in the new version of the missile.

