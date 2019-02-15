LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Defying All Odds, Man Marries Transgender on Valentine's Day in Madhya Pradesh

After being in a relationship for over a year, Junaid proposed her for marriage 15 days ago. However, the duo mutually decided to marry on the day of love in the presence of a few friends and family members.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 15, 2019, 9:05 PM IST
Junaid Khan and Jaya Singh Parmar at their wedding ceremony.
Indore: Defying stiff resistance, a 30-year-old man battled with his family to solemnize his relationship with his transgender girlfriend on Valentine’s Day in Madhya Pradesh.

Junaid Khan and 32-year-old Jaya Singh Parmar married according to Hindu traditions at a local temple and exchanged garlands. The couple now plans for a nikah ceremony.

After being in a relationship for over a year, Junaid proposed her for marriage 15 days ago. However, the duo mutually decided to marry on the day of love in the presence of a few friends and family members.

Junaid’s family had vehemently opposed his relationship with Jaya, but he wants to convince them to accept her.

The newly-weds also plan on adopting a child.

Delighted with her joyous union with Junaid, Jaya said, “For a transgender, marriage is unthinkable in this country.”

Last year they met at a picnic spot in Patalpani, close to Indore. After being friends for a while, love happened to them and they eventually decided to marry, said one of the friends present at their wedding.






| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
