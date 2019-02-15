English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Defying All Odds, Man Marries Transgender on Valentine's Day in Madhya Pradesh
After being in a relationship for over a year, Junaid proposed her for marriage 15 days ago. However, the duo mutually decided to marry on the day of love in the presence of a few friends and family members.
Junaid Khan and Jaya Singh Parmar at their wedding ceremony.
Indore: Defying stiff resistance, a 30-year-old man battled with his family to solemnize his relationship with his transgender girlfriend on Valentine’s Day in Madhya Pradesh.
Junaid Khan and 32-year-old Jaya Singh Parmar married according to Hindu traditions at a local temple and exchanged garlands. The couple now plans for a nikah ceremony.
Junaid’s family had vehemently opposed his relationship with Jaya, but he wants to convince them to accept her.
The newly-weds also plan on adopting a child.
Delighted with her joyous union with Junaid, Jaya said, “For a transgender, marriage is unthinkable in this country.”
Last year they met at a picnic spot in Patalpani, close to Indore. After being friends for a while, love happened to them and they eventually decided to marry, said one of the friends present at their wedding.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
