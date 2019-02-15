Defying All Odds, Man Marries Transgender on Valentine's Day in Madhya Pradesh

Defying stiff resistance, a 30-year-old man battled with his family to solemnize his relationship with his transgender girlfriend on Valentine’s Day in Madhya Pradesh.Junaid Khan and 32-year-old Jaya Singh Parmar married according to Hindu traditions at a local temple and exchanged garlands. The couple now plans for a nikah ceremony.After being in a relationship for over a year, Junaid proposed her for marriage 15 days ago. However, the duo mutually decided to marry on the day of love in the presence of a few friends and family members.Junaid’s family had vehemently opposed his relationship with Jaya, but he wants to convince them to accept her.The newly-weds also plan on adopting a child.Delighted with her joyous union with Junaid, Jaya said, “For a transgender, marriage is unthinkable in this country.”Last year they met at a picnic spot in Patalpani, close to Indore. After being friends for a while, love happened to them and they eventually decided to marry, said one of the friends present at their wedding.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.