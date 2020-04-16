Defying Lockdown Order, Hundreds Attend Temple Festival in Karnataka Covid-19 Hotspot Kalaburagi

Bengaluru: Amid the nationwide lockdown put in place to combat the COVID-19 spread, the people of Kalaburgi in Karnataka turned out in crowds to celebrate the Siddhalingeswara temple chariot festival on Thursday. Hundreds gathered for the festival despite the lockdown and a ban on rituals of any kind.

Kalaburagi is a coronavirus hotspot in Karnataka -- the district has already seen three deaths, including the first casualty recorded in the country.

A case has been registered against the temple management and those who gathered for the festival under Sections 188, 143, 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police are also investigating whether it was the temple committee that held the procession or others who decided to go ahead with the ceremonies.

The police said at an earlier meeting the temple committee was asked not to hold the festival. However, it was celebrated regardless at around 6am on Thursday.

A 66-year old man from Bengaluru became the 13th COVID-19-related fatality in Karnataka where 34 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 313, its Health Department said on Thursday. Of the 34 new cases, 17 are from Belagavi district and seven from Vijayapara.

