Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Defying Lockdown Order, Hundreds Attend Temple Festival in Karnataka Covid-19 Hotspot Kalaburagi

The police are investigating whether it was the temple committee that held the procession or others who decided to go ahead with the ceremonies.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:April 16, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Defying Lockdown Order, Hundreds Attend Temple Festival in Karnataka Covid-19 Hotspot Kalaburagi
People attend the temple ceremony in Kalaburgi on Thursday.

Bengaluru: Amid the nationwide lockdown put in place to combat the COVID-19 spread, the people of Kalaburgi in Karnataka turned out in crowds to celebrate the Siddhalingeswara temple chariot festival on Thursday. Hundreds gathered for the festival despite the lockdown and a ban on rituals of any kind.

Kalaburagi is a coronavirus hotspot in Karnataka -- the district has already seen three deaths, including the first casualty recorded in the country.

A case has been registered against the temple management and those who gathered for the festival under Sections 188, 143, 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police are also investigating whether it was the temple committee that held the procession or others who decided to go ahead with the ceremonies.

The police said at an earlier meeting the temple committee was asked not to hold the festival. However, it was celebrated regardless at around 6am on Thursday.

A 66-year old man from Bengaluru became the 13th COVID-19-related fatality in Karnataka where 34 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 313, its Health Department said on Thursday. Of the 34 new cases, 17 are from Belagavi district and seven from Vijayapara.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,417,598

    +38,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,081,969

    +70,244*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,884

    +24,888*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,487

    +7,337*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres