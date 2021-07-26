Dehradun-Indore Express Resumes Operations With Modern LHB Coaches

Indian Railways is replacing the traditional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches of its trains with modern and safe Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) ones. ICF coaches are the conventional rakes that are still part of the majority of trains in India, but the Railways is fast changing them with modern and effective LHB coaches. ICF coaches are believed to be more prone to accidents compared to LHB coaches.

Northern Railways has replaced the ICF coaches of Dehradun-Indore/ Ujjain express with new LHB rakes, and resumed the train’s operation on Friday, reported The Pioneer.

The services of this train were suspended since November 2019 when it was sent for remodelling. The train was back in business only last week due to the Covid-19 pandemic, informed Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager in Northern Railways.

The train has two rakes consisting of 15 LHB coaches. Each rake is spread into AC-1, AC-2, AC-3, sleeper, general and luggage brake cum-generator coaches.

LHB coaches are high speed, and have the capacity to carry more passengers than ICF coaches.

Indian Railways will soon replace the ICF coaches of three express trains under East Coast Railway (ECoR). A report by The Hans India said that Swarna Jayanti Express, Samata Express and Janmabhoomi Express will ply with modern LHB coaches. Proposals have been sent to the Railway Board to implement the changes. ECoR currently has 249 LHB coaches which are part of six express trains, but the Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam is expecting 120 coaches soon.

The Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was recently modified with Tejas-like LHB coaches which offer better experience to the passengers and come with advanced facilities like bio-toilets, emergency talkback system and Wi-Fi service. The rakes have features like modern CCTV cameras and LCD screens to display information.

