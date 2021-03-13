Dehradun Shatabdi Express Fire: A Look Back at 10 Deadly Train Accidents in India

A fire broke out in one of the bogies of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday, due to a short circuit, officials said. The mishap occurred in the C4 compartment of the train, and so far no injuries have been reported and all passengers were evacuated safely.

Amid the accident, here is a look at the top ten deadly train disasters in India:

1. 1981 Bihar Train Disaster:

Near Saharsa, Bihar, a passenger train estimated to be carrying around 900 people derailed and sank into the Baghmati River. Total deaths are estimated to be over 500 people. Dubbed one of the worst train accidents in India, some claim the accident was caused by a cyclone, while others claim it was caused by flash flooding.

2. 1995 Firozabad Rail Disaster:

A stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, was rammed by a Delhi-bound Purushottam Express, killing at least 358 people. After hitting a cow, the Kalindi Express became stuck on the tracks due to a brake failure. Since Purushottam Express was allowed to operate on the same track at the same time, the tragedy occurred.

3. 1999 Gaisal Train Disaster

At least 290 people were killed when two trains carrying over 2,500 passengers collided near Gaisal, Assam, about 310 miles from Guwahati. The trains collided at such a high rate that they exploded, killing a large number of people.

4. 1998 Khanna Train Disaster

The Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express bound for Kolkata collided with six derailed Frontier Golden Temple Mail coaches bound for Amritsar near Khanna on the Khanna-Ludhiana section of India’s Northern Railway in Punjab, killing at least 212 people.

5. 2010 Gyaneshwari Express Disaster

At least 170 people were killed in a suspected Maoist attack when the Mumbai-bound Howrah Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Gyaneshwari Super Deluxe Express was derailed by an explosion (or sabotage) between Khemashuli and Sardiha in West Midnapore district at 1:30 a.m., and then hit by a goods train.

6. 2016 Indore Patna Disaster

The Indore–Patna Express 19321, a scheduled train from Indore to Patna, derailed near Pukhrayan, Kanpur, India, on November 20, 2016, killing at least 150 people and injuring more than 150 others.

7. 2002 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Over 140 people were killed when the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Rafiganj station between Gaya and Dehri-on-Sone stations at 10:40 p.m. Since the same track was deemed fragile and was from the British period, the rail incident was triggered by a manual fault. Heavy rain triggered a track break, which contributed to the derailment of the Rajdhani, which was moving at 100 km/h.

8. 2005 Valigonda Train Tragedy

A flash flood washed away a small rail bridge on October 29, 2005, and a “Delta Fast Passenger” train traveling on it derailed at the damaged section of the line, killing at least 114 people and injuring over 200 others.

9. 2010 Sainthia Train Crash

The Uttar Banga Express collided with the Vananchal Express in Sainthia, West Bengal, on July 19, 2010. About 63 people killed and over 165 people wounded.

10. 2012 Hampi Express Accident

The Hubli-Bangalore Hampi Express collided with a goods train near Andhra Pradesh on May 22, 2012. The train’s four bogies derailed, and one of them caught fire, killing about 25 passengers and charring several others, while injuring about 43 others.