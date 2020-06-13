Dehradun Woman Loses Newborns, Dies Herself After 4 Hospitals Refuse Treatment Over Covid-19 Fears

Suspecting her to be infected with coronavirus, four hospitals in Dehradun refused to admit a woman in dire need of medical treatment, leading to her death just two days after she had given birth to twins.

Sudha Saini, 24, had developed some complications after the delivery. She was finally admitted to a fifth hospital after a local MLA’s intervention but she died on Thursday, Times of India reported.

Sudha’s husband Kamlesh Saini took her to two government hospitals and two private private hospitals but all of them refused to admit her, saying she could be a Covid-19 patient as she was running high fever.







Kamlesh claimed that similar treatment was meted out to him when he had taken her to a government-run hospital for her delivery when she developed stomach pain in her seventh month. “While the doctors said she was anemic and must be administered blood, the hospital refused to admit her. They did not even examine my wife properly,” Kamlesh said, adding that he was asked to bring her after the completion of nine months of her pregnancy.

She later gave birth to twins who died hours later. Soon after, her own health started to deteriorate and her husband then took her to four hospitals, all of which refused admission.

Three inquiries have been ordered by Uttarakhand Health Secretary, Chief Medical Officer and the District Magistrate into the case.

Uttarakhand on Thursday recorded an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases with the addition of 93 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,655 cases.

Among the fresh cases, 33 were reported from Tehri, 29 from Dehradun, 16 from Haridwar, six from Rudraprayag, four Udham Singh Nagar, three from Chamoli and one each from Pauri and Uttarkashi.

The new patients have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, the state health department said in a bulletin.