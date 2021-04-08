Dehradun's Doon School Declared Restricted Zone After 5 Students, 7 Teachers Test Covid Positive

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday, April 8, declared Dehradun’s reputed Doon School a restricted zone after 12 positive cases of Covid-19 were found on the campus. Entry and exit to and from the school have been restricted and all essential goods will be supplied at the campus, said Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Srivastav. Four more areas, besides Doon School, have also been declared restricted zones.

A group of five students and seven teachers at the school tested positive on Wednesday, reported ANI. All the students of Class 9, who tested positive, were quarantined at the premises of the residential school while the rest were sent to their homes. The school has also initiated contact tracing at the campus to further detect the spread of the virus on the premises.

The district magistrate confirmed the information and said that the administration was taking precautionary steps to tackle the situation in the school.

“As per the instructions issued by the government, Doon School is ensuring compliance with all necessary steps and protective measures. The school had implemented its action plan for all its students, teachers, staff under the care of the residential doctor to prevent the pandemic spread,” he said.

The district magistrate also said that all staff members and students would undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test at the campus and those who test positive would be quarantined.

The total Covid-19 in Uttarakhand rose to 1,04, 711 on Wednesday including 4,526 active cases, and 96,735 patients who have been discharged. The death toll in the state rose to 1,741.

