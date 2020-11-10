Dehri Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Dehri (Dehri-On-Sone) (डिहरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Rohtas district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Rohtas. Dehri is part of 35. Karakat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.37%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,90,229 eligible electors, of which 1,50,568 were male, 1,38,770 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,72,992 eligible electors, of which 1,47,751 were male, 1,25,237 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,865 eligible electors, of which 1,27,395 were male, 1,04,470 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dehri in 2015 was 372. In 2010, there were 223.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Mohammad Iliyas Hussain of RJD won in this seat by defeating Jitendra Kumar @ Rinku Soni of BLSP by a margin of 3,898 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 33.92% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Jyoti Rashmi of IND won in this seat defeating Mohammad Iliyas Husain of RJD by a margin of 9,815 votes which was 7.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 35.29% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 212. Dehri Assembly segment of Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Mahabali Singh won the Karakat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Karakat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Dehri are: Malti Singh (RLSP), Rajeshwar Raj (BJP), Amit Kumar Singh (RJLPS), Arun Singh (CPIM), Umesh Kumar (JAPL), Lal Bahadur Yadav (SUCI), Ashok Kumar Singh (IND), Dharmendra Kumar Ram (IND), Baban Singh (IND), Binay Kumar (IND), Bansidhar Singh (IND), Sweta Singh (IND), Hare Ram Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.57%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.4%, while it was 53.34% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 281 polling stations in 212. Dehri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 266. In 2010 there were 239 polling stations.

Extent:

212. Dehri constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtas district of Bihar: Community Development Block Akorhi Gola and Community Development Block Dehri including Nagar Parishad Dehri Dalmia Nagar. It shares an inter-state border with Rohtas.

Dehri seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Dehri is 262.5 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Dehri is: 25°10'23.5"N 84°16'39.7"E.

