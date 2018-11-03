Delay in Construction of Ram Temple Making Supporters Anxious, Says BJP's Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the delay in construction of the Ram Mandir was causing anxiety among the supporters, a day after the RSS warned that it would launch a 1992-like agitation for the temple if required.“Very unfortunate that dilly-dallying about Ram Mandir on the part of the judiciary before 1992, is being repeated. So Ram Mandir supporters are feeling anxious and RSS has only articulated that,” Madhav was quoted as saying by ANI when asked about the statement made by its ideological fountainhead.Bhaiyyaji Joshi, joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said on Friday: “Hindu samaj apne aap ko apmanit mehsoos kar raha hai. Is baat ki humko vedna hai (The Hindu community feels insulted and we are quite anguished by it).”The SC had reportedly observed that it had “other priorities” when the petition seeking expeditious hearing of the title suit came up before a three-member bench on October 29. The matter was posted for next hearing in January 2019.The title suit on the disputed site was adjudicated by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in 2010 by a majority verdict. The verdict was later challenged in the SC where it is currently pending.When asked if RSS would take up 1992 like temple agitation in the wake of delay, Joshi replied in the affirmative. “If necessary, we will,” he said.The RSS has been demanding legal intervention for the construction at the disputed site. Some leaders have even suggested ordinance be promulgated to acquire the land for the construction of the temple.“If there is no alternative left, government will have to fall back upon ordinance route,” Joshi added.BJP president Amit Shah had met top RSS leaders at the end of the Sangh's executive where all the options before the government on the Ram Temple issue were also discussed. “It is our belief that court will take into account sentiments and feeling of the Hindus in adjudicating on the issue,” Joshi said.