English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delay in Getting Scissors Forces Fuming Joshi to Pull at the Ribbon With Bare Hands
The Kanpur MP pulled up the officials as he had to wait for over three minutes for the scissors to cut the ribbon for inaugurating a solar light panel in the collectorate office.
BJP leader pulled away the ribbon from the poll with his hands and announced that the inauguration was done.(Video grab)
Kanpur: Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday was visibly upset over a delay by officials in bringing a pair of scissors for an inauguration event here and left the place in a haste after pulling away the ribbon.
The Kanpur MP pulled up the officials as he had to wait for over three minutes for the scissors to cut the ribbon for inaugurating a solar light panel in the collectorate office.
Pulling away the ribbon from the poll with his hands, he announced that the inauguration was done.
"Are you the organiser here? What sort of a behaviour is this? You are a mannerless person," he was heard saying.
Joshi further said, "Is this how things work. I've done it now."
He then left the place saying "No scissors required now."
District Magistrate (Kanpur), Surendra Singh admitted that Joshi was angry for the delay in bringing the scissors.
"He undid the ribbon with his hands," Singh said, adding, "he scolded the officials as there were no scissors".
Singh claimed that the scissors could not found as they were actually kept under something.
He said a written explanation has been sought from the additional DM (City), Satish Pal and office bearers concerned of the organisation for their negligence.
"The action will be taken against those officials found guilty," Singh added.
Also Watch
The Kanpur MP pulled up the officials as he had to wait for over three minutes for the scissors to cut the ribbon for inaugurating a solar light panel in the collectorate office.
Pulling away the ribbon from the poll with his hands, he announced that the inauguration was done.
"Are you the organiser here? What sort of a behaviour is this? You are a mannerless person," he was heard saying.
Joshi further said, "Is this how things work. I've done it now."
He then left the place saying "No scissors required now."
District Magistrate (Kanpur), Surendra Singh admitted that Joshi was angry for the delay in bringing the scissors.
"He undid the ribbon with his hands," Singh said, adding, "he scolded the officials as there were no scissors".
BJP veteran, Murli Manohar Joshi loses cool, scolds officers including the Kanpur DM for not providing scissor on time to cut the ribbon. Angry Joshi opened the ribbon by his hand & then scolded officers present there even calling them idiots. @pranshumisraa with more details. pic.twitter.com/oT8EcLJ21A
— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 22, 2018
Singh claimed that the scissors could not found as they were actually kept under something.
He said a written explanation has been sought from the additional DM (City), Satish Pal and office bearers concerned of the organisation for their negligence.
"The action will be taken against those officials found guilty," Singh added.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18