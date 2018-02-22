GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delay in Getting Scissors Forces Fuming Joshi to Pull at the Ribbon With Bare Hands

The Kanpur MP pulled up the officials as he had to wait for over three minutes for the scissors to cut the ribbon for inaugurating a solar light panel in the collectorate office.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2018, 8:48 PM IST
Delay in Getting Scissors Forces Fuming Joshi to Pull at the Ribbon With Bare Hands
BJP leader pulled away the ribbon from the poll with his hands and announced that the inauguration was done.(Video grab)
Kanpur: Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday was visibly upset over a delay by officials in bringing a pair of scissors for an inauguration event here and left the place in a haste after pulling away the ribbon.

The Kanpur MP pulled up the officials as he had to wait for over three minutes for the scissors to cut the ribbon for inaugurating a solar light panel in the collectorate office.

Pulling away the ribbon from the poll with his hands, he announced that the inauguration was done.

"Are you the organiser here? What sort of a behaviour is this? You are a mannerless person," he was heard saying.

Joshi further said, "Is this how things work. I've done it now."

He then left the place saying "No scissors required now."

District Magistrate (Kanpur), Surendra Singh admitted that Joshi was angry for the delay in bringing the scissors.

"He undid the ribbon with his hands," Singh said, adding, "he scolded the officials as there were no scissors".



Singh claimed that the scissors could not found as they were actually kept under something.

He said a written explanation has been sought from the additional DM (City), Satish Pal and office bearers concerned of the organisation for their negligence.

"The action will be taken against those officials found guilty," Singh added.

