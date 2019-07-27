Take the pledge to vote

Transparent Ratings System Dominates News Broadcasters Association's Meeting With Prakash Javadekar

Several key matters including a transparent ratings system and new technologies in broadcasting were discussed in the meeting that saw the attendance of several newsmakers including News24's Anurradha Prasad and TV 18's Rahul Joshi.

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
The Minister of Information and Broadcast on Friday met the Board members of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) to discuss various issues concerning the country's news industry.

The delegation of newsmakers was led by India TV's Rajat Sharma, the President of the Board and included News 24's Anurradha Prasad, TV 18's Rahul Joshi, ABP News' Avinash Pandey, India Today's Kalli Puries, NDTV's Sonia Singh and the Secretary-General of NBA.

According to the NBA press release, several "key matters" including the importance of the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA), a transparent ratings system and new technologies in broadcasting, were discussed in the meeting.

The NBA is a collective of 27 leading news broadcasters (comprising 70 news channels) formed to put forth issues pertaining to the industry before the government.

