Delegation of Ambassadors from Nearly 20 Countries to Visit J&K Soon

New Delhi: A delegation of ambassadors from 15-20 countries including those from the Gulf region are scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir soon to be briefed on the security situation in the union territory, officials said on Tuesday.

They also said that efforts were on to rope in some ambassadors from the P5 countries like the US, the UK, France and Russia but confirmation is awaited.

Around 15 to 20 envoys to India will be taken to the Kashmir valley later this week where they will be briefed by security agencies about the involvement of Pakistan in spreading militancy in the state, the officials said.

On the same day, they will be taken to Jammu where they would meet Lt Governor G C Murmu and other officials before returning to the national capital the next day, they added.

This will the second visit of a foreign delegation to Kashmir since August 5, 2019, the day when the Centre withdrew special status of the state and also bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, a delegation of 23 EU MPs was taken on a two-day visit to assess the situation in the union territory by International Institute for Nonaligned Studies, a Delhi-based think tank.

However, the government had distanced itself from the visit of the delegation and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament that the European parliamentarians were on a "private visit".

