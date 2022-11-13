Delhi: DTC Driver Suffers Epilepsy Attack, Rams Into Auto; One Killed

An auto-driver was killed and a passenger injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus rammed into the vehicle near Tis Hazari Court, according to a report on Sunday.

The driver of the bus suffered an epileptic fit and lost control of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Rajesh, 37, has been arrested, it said. The bus travelling from the Baraf Khana Chowk side entered the wrong carriageway and hit the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction near the Tis Hazari court exit gate, officials said.

The auto-rickshaw driver was identified as Mamchand, a resident of Gautampuri. He was taken to St Stephens Hospital from where he was referred to another hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A passenger identified as Shubham (28), a resident Moti Nagar, als sustained minor injuries, police said.

A case has been filed against the bus driver based on the statement by the auto rickshaw passenger.

The incident comes two weeks after three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a DTC bus in central Delhi’s Connaught Place area. The police broke the windscreen of the car to rescue its occupants who were stuck inside the vehicle, as per reports.

In September, a man driving a scooty was killed after his vehicle met with an accident with a DTC bus in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh. The bus driver identified as Sonu Dalal (32) was apprehended and the vehicle was seized.

According to the Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report 2021, disobeying traffic rules and over-speeding are the key reasons behind fatal road crashes in the national capital in 2021. As per the report, 277 fatal crashes were caused as traffic rules were disobeyed, 213 such cases occurred due to over-speeding, five for taking sharp U-turns and three for “unguarded civil work”.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here