Delhi: 11-yr-old Gang-raped by 2 Seniors in School Washroom; Case Filed, DCW Sends Notice to Police

In a horrifying incident in the national capital, an 11-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by two seniors inside the washroom of their school. According to police, a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Police officials said the gang rape took place in the month of July, but the victim approached the police on Tuesday this week, following which the matter was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The girl has alleged, according to the DCW, that her school teacher tried to hush up the gangrape.

Calling the alleged gang rape a “serious matter”, the DCW issued a notice to Delhi Police and the school principal. The commission has demanded to know from the school management why they did not report the incident to the police.

The school officials, however, claimed that the incident wasn’t reported by the victim or her parents to the principal. They claimed the incident came to light only when the victim approached the police. The school’s regional office has ordered an enquiry into the matter.

‘Teacher tried to hush up the matter’

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said they have received a “very serious case of gang-rape with an 11-year-old student inside a school in Delhi”. “The girl has alleged that her school teacher tried to hush up the matter. It is very unfortunate that even schools are unsafe for children in the capital.”

Giving details of the shocking crime, Maliwal claimed that the minor has alleged that she was gang-raped by two senior students of Class 11 and 12 in July. The incident happened when the victim was going to her classroom but collided with the two boys on the way.

“She said that she apologised to the boys but they started abusing her and took her inside a toilet. She alleged that the boys locked the toilet door from the inside and raped her. She stated that when she informed the incident to a teacher, she was told that the boys have been expelled and the matter was allegedly hushed up,” a DCW statement said.

Maliwal has demanded an inquiry into the role of the school in the matter.

The school officials, however, denied the allegations and said that no complaint was received by the school. “The regional office… is investigating the issue. The incident was not reported to the principal by the girl or her parents. The issue was also not raised at a parent-teacher meeting held after the incident,” a senior official said.

The official added that the matter came to the fore only after the police investigation. “We are cooperating with Delhi Police in its proceedings,” the official said.

Police are now interrogating the teaching staff and suspected students. The DCW has also asked the police for an action-taken report.

“The Commission has asked the school principal to inform as to when did the school authorities learn about the matter and what action was taken by them. It has also asked the school to furnish a copy of the inquiry report conducted in the matter,” the panel said.

(With PTI inputs)

