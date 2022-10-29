Delhi: 17-year-old Stabbed to Death for Protesting Sister's Harassment in Patel Nagar, Incident Caught on Camera

The Delhi Police held two minors for stabbing a 17-year-old teenager to death in Delhi’s Patel Nagar area on Friday. At 9.22 pm on Friday, the police received information that a man had been stabbed, a PTI report said.

According to an NDTV report, the victim was killed for protesting his sister’s harassment. The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar Negi and his murder in Patel Nagar was captured on the security camera.

The footage showed two minor boys attack the victim with a knife and stab him multiple times. Seconds later, the victim, stabbed from behind, is seen with the knife stuck near his spinal cord.

A student again lost his life in capital Delhi, was stabbed to death by two minor boys just because he had protested against them for molesting her sister. The deceased student was studying from an institute in Patel Nagar area of ​​Central Delhi. Both arrested by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/E6RzQOaWb5 — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) October 29, 2022

The victim belonged to Kumau Gali in Baljeet Nagar and was taken to Sardar Patel Hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said. Both the assailants, who are juveniles, have been apprehended and the weapon of offence recovered. Further investigation is in progress, the police said.

Based on a statement from his father, a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Chauhan said.

Read all the Latest India News here