Delhi: 19-year-old Rescued After Being Kidnapped by 3 Men Posing as Police Officers

A 19-year-old man was rescued after three men, posing as police officers, kidnapped him, officials said on Tuesday. The three accused has been arrested, they said, adding that the ransom amount of Rs 1,94,000, two motorcycles and fake police ID cards have been recovered from their possession.

To earn a quick buck, the three accused planned to kidnap the victim on Friday and followed him. The accused stopped him and introduced themselves as police officers, Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said. “They told the victim that they had received a complaint against him and asked him has to come with them to the Janakpuri police station. “They then took him to Lohiya pul in southeast Delhi and asked him to call his aunt to bring the ransom money," she said.

The matter came to light when victim’s aunt approached police on Monday after the victim was kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 2 lakh was demanded, officials said. A case was registered under section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Jaitpur police station, officials said. The victim had called his aunt and told her to come to Lohiya Pul with the ransom amount. Accordingly she was sent to Lohiya Pul in an auto along with the ransom amount. The police team laid a trap near Lohiya Pul to nab the kidnappers, the senior police officer said.

The police team acted swiftly and apprehended one of the kidnappers after he brought the victim to Lohiya Pul, officials said. However, the other two accused, who were at a distance, managed to escape, the senior police officer said, adding that the other two accused were later apprehended from their residence in Loni. The victim was rescued and all accused persons were arrested following prompt response of the police team, the police added.

