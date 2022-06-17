Delhi: 2 Children Dead After Speeding BMW Rams Into Car, Makes It Flip; Accused Arrested

An unfortunate incident of rash driving in the national capital claimed the lives of two children and left several others grievously injured.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the wee hours of last Friday when the accused, a 27-year-old man, resident of Nirman Vihar in Delhi rammed his BMW into a Wagon R which then flipped over and crashed into people sleeping on the footpath under the Lodhi Road flyover.

Following the gruesome accident, the BWM allegedly sped away, fleeing the spot while the injured were shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre. Two children identified as six-year-old Roshini and her ten-year-old brother Amir were declared brought dead and eight others, including the driver of the Wagon R car, were reported to be seriously injured.

Recalling the crash, Yatin Kishore Sharma, the driver of Wagon R in his statement told the police that the crash took place at around 4.30 am when they were coming from Samrat Hotel and going towards Surya Hotel via Lodhi Road, and a black color BMW rammed into their vehicle making it flip.

In the absence of an eyewitness and a fully functional CCTV camera, the police claimed that it was challenging for them to identify and nab the accused.

“Efforts were made to first ensure the route by which the black car had gone after the incident. We analyzed surveillance footage from 60-70 cameras installed on the road towards Oberoi Hotel, Lodhi Road, Barapulla road, and Lajpat Rai Marg. In one of the cameras, it was found that the offending vehicle after the accident had turned towards Neela Gumbad in Nizamuddin,” the police were quoted telling NDTV.

Upon inquiry, the car was found to be registered in the name of a person residing in Krishna Nagar. A police team was then sent to raid the residence of the concerned person who claimed that he had given his car to his nephew Sahil to get it serviced in a workshop in Sector 63 of Noida.

The accused Sahil Narang who runs a garment manufacturing business in Noida was arrested from his residence in Nirman Vihar and the BWM in his possession was seized. After sustained interrogation, Sahil revealed that he along with his uncle was coming from the airport and he was driving the car.

The reason behind the accident was cited as the accused’s act of testing the speed and control of the car which the police said was newly purchased.

