CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#IndianIdol12Finale#IndependenceDay#IndvsEng#Afghanistan
Home » News » India » Delhi: 2 Dead in Dwarka Hotel Fire
1-MIN READ

Delhi: 2 Dead in Dwarka Hotel Fire

Fire-fighting operations. (Image for representation/Reuters)

Fire-fighting operations. (Image for representation/Reuters)

Two bodies have been recovered, they said, adding further details are awaited. Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.

New Delhi: Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey hotel at 7.40 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said.

Two bodies have been recovered, they said, adding further details are awaited. Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 15, 2021, 10:57 IST