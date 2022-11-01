CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Delhi: 2 Dead, Several Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Footwear Factory In Narela
1-MIN READ

Delhi: 2 Dead, Several Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Footwear Factory In Narela

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 12:14 IST

New Delhi, India

The relief and rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited (Image: ANI)

According to Delhi Fire Service, ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and three people have been rescued so far

At least two people died while several others are feared trapped after a massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday morning. According to Delhi Fire Service, ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

About 20 people have been rescued so far, while eight to 10 more are feared to be still trapped inside, officials said.

The fire was reported at 9 am in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area, Delhi police said in a statement.

“A few are injured and have been shifted to hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries. Two persons are dead. Their identity is being established. Age of deceased is 30-35 years,” police said.

The relief and rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited.

first published:November 01, 2022, 11:45 IST
last updated:November 01, 2022, 12:14 IST