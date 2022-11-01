Delhi: 2 Dead, Several Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Footwear Factory In Narela

At least two people died while several others are feared trapped after a massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday morning. According to Delhi Fire Service, ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

About 20 people have been rescued so far, while eight to 10 more are feared to be still trapped inside, officials said.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in Narela Industrial Area, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Three people have been rescued so far, a few people feared trapped. Rescue operation underway: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/PTh0ksEUDq — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

The fire was reported at 9 am in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area, Delhi police said in a statement.

“A few are injured and have been shifted to hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries. Two persons are dead. Their identity is being established. Age of deceased is 30-35 years,” police said.

The relief and rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited.

