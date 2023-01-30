Twenty-nine people, including 25 schoolchildren, were injured in an accident at central Delhi’s Salimgarh flyover on Monday, police said.

The police received information regarding the accident around 11 am. When they reached the spot, they found a pileup of four buses, an autorickshaw, a car and a motorcycle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

There were 216 students in the four buses. Around 25 students, three members of school staff and one other person were injured in the accident, Chauhan said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital. Legal action is being taken accordingly, the police said.

